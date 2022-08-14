Vande Mataram, How May I Help You...: No ‘Hello’, Maha Govt Staff Will Now Start Phone Calls Like This

All government employees in Maharashtra will now say Vande Mataram, instead of hello, while addressing phone calls, the newly appointed minister for culture Sudhir Mungantiwar told CNN-News18 exclusively, adding the order will be passed on August 18.

“This is the 75th year of independence. When we were fighting the British, even when they fired bullets at us, we kept repeating ‘Vande Mataram’ in response, with the flag in our hands,” he said.

“Our department has decided that every government official, who draws his/her salary from our treasury, will begin conversation with Vande Mataram, instead of hello. This campaign continue till January 26.”

Elaborating on the initiative, Mungantiwar said: “We are trying to ask the youth to join this initiative using an app. We will try to get 1 crore youth from across the state. The words ‘Vande Mataram’ will inspire every student and government employees across the state.”

Explaining the reason behind the change, he said, “We should bring in change in the 75th year of Independence. The British left words like ‘hello’ behind. As we approach the 100th year, we should promote words that inspire patriotic fervour.”

Earlier this week, CM Eknath Shinde expanded his cabinet more than 40 days after being sworn in as the Maharashtra CM.

आज मंत्री मंडळाचे खातेवाटप जाहीर होऊन सांस्‍कृतिक खात्‍याची जवाबदारी येताच स्‍वातंत्र्यदिनाच्‍या पुर्वसंध्‍येला सर्व शासकीय कार्यालयांमध्‍ये कर्मचारी फोनवर हॅलो न म्‍हणता वंदे मातरम् म्‍हणत संभाषणाला सुरुवात करतील अशी घोषणा केली.शासन निर्णय लवकरच निर्गमित करण्यात येईल@MahaDGIPR — Sudhir Mungantiwar (@SMungantiwar) August 14, 2022

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis landed crucial portfolios such as Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Judiciary, Water Resources, Housing and Energy, whereas CM Shinde kept the GAD, Urban development, IT, Transport, social justice, environment, minorities to name a few.

Mungantiwar will be heading forestry, cultural activities, and fisheries.

