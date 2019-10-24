Vandre East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वांद्रे पूर्व, Bandra East): Prin. Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwar of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

176. Vandre East ( ( Bandra East) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,47,292 eligible electors, of which 1,33,682 were male, 1,13,602 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 14 service voters had also registered to vote.

Vandre East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 18326 100.00% Prin. Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwar LEADING PPI(D) -- 0.00% Pragati Deepak Jadhav IUML -- 0.00% Noor Mohd Fateh Mohd Shaikh IND -- 0.00% Trupti Prakash Bala Sawant NOTA -- 0.00% Nota INC -- 0.00% Zeeshan Baba Siddique BMKP -- 0.00% Mohommad Umer Abdul Sattar Qureshi AIMIM -- 0.00% Mohammed Saalim Qureshi IND -- 0.00% Anilsingh Chauhan MNS -- 0.00% Akhil Anil Chitre BSP -- 0.00% Gamre Vishal Viswash VBA -- 0.00% Javed Ahmed Fath Mhmmed Saikh IND -- 0.00% Kishor Bhima Igave PWPI -- 0.00% Devchand Eknath Randive

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,63,798 eligible electors, of which 1,45,652 were male, 1,18,141 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 14 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,61,177.

Vandre East has an elector sex ratio of 849.79.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prakash (Bala) Sawant of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15597 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 33.22% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prakash (Bala) Vasant Sawant of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7420 votes which was 6.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 38.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 176. Vandre East Assembly segment of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-Central Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.34%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 47.22%, while it was 45.74 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 4.12%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 258 polling stations in 176. Vandre East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 254.

Extent: 176. Vandre East constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part)-Ward No.1043, Ward No. 1045, Ward No. 1048, (Part)- E.B. No. 1 to 58 & 77 to 94

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vandre East is: 19.0583 72.8565.

