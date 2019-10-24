Vandre West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वांद्रे पश्चिम, Bandra West): Adv. Ashish Babaji Shelar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

177. Vandre West ( ( Bandra West) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,96,837 eligible electors, of which 1,56,371 were male, 1,40,464 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 10 service voters had also registered to vote.

Vandre West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3163 55.07% Adv. Ashish Babaji Shelar LEADING INC 2229 38.81% Asif Ahmed Zakaria NOTA 164 2.86% Nota VBA 160 2.79% Istiyak Bashir Jagirdar BSP 28 0.49% Arun Vitthal Jadhav

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,621 eligible electors, of which 1,52,126 were male, 1,34,495 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 10 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,97,919.

Vandre West has an elector sex ratio of 898.27.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Av Ashish Shelar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 26911 votes which was 18.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, (Baba) Ziauddin Siddique of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1691 votes which was 1.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.52% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 177. Vandre West Assembly segment of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-Central Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 43.97%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.23%, while it was 43.05 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.26%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 286 polling stations in 177. Vandre West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 274.

Extent: 177. Vandre West constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1139 to 1147, 1151.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vandre West is: 19.0648 72.8343.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vandre West results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.