Vaniyambadi Candidate List: Key Contests in Vaniyambadi Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Vaniyambadi Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vaniyambadi seat is part of the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Nilofer of ADMK won from this seat beating Syed Farooq of IUML by a margin of 14,526 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sampath Kumar .Govi of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Abdul Basith .H of DMK by a margin of 18,225 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vellore Parliamentary constituency 0 was ahead in the Vaniyambadi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vaniyambadi constituency are: G. Senthilkumar of AIADMK, N.Mohammad Nayeem of IUML, T. S. Vakeel Ahmed of AIMIM, M. Gnanadas of AISMK, Devendiran of NTK