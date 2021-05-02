Vaniyambadi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

47. Vaniyambadi (वानियमबाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Vaniyambadi is part of 8. Vellore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,357 eligible electors, of which 1,22,763 were male, 1,26,557 female and 37 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vaniyambadi in 2021 is 1031.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,458 eligible electors, of which 1,11,836 were male, 1,11,607 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,054 eligible electors, of which 94,012 were male, 93,043 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vaniyambadi in 2016 was 174. In 2011, there were 513.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Nilofer of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Syed Farooq of IUML by a margin of 14,526 votes which was 8.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.31% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sampath Kumar .Govi of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Abdul Basith .H of DMK by a margin of 18,225 votes which was 12.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.65% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 47. Vaniyambadi Assembly segment of Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vaniyambadi are: G Sendhil Kumar (AIADMK), D Ramu (BSP), R Sekar (AIYDP), M Gnana Doss (MNM), A J Devendhiran (NTK), N Mohammed Nayeem (IUML), T S Vakeel Ahmed (AIMEIM), B Jagan (ABHM), P Abdul Wahid (IND), M Suresh (IND), Syed Mohammed Saleem (IND), Delhi Raji S (IND), C M Mohammed Hussain (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.55%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.29%, while it was 78.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 47. Vaniyambadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 216 polling stations.

EXTENT:

47. Vaniyambadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Vaniyambadi Taluk (Part) Thumberi, Neknamalai, Alangayam R.F, Nimmiyambattu, Vellakuttai, Kothakottai, Valayambattu, Vaniambadi, Chiknankuppam, Thimmampettai, Pullur, Simugampattu, Alasandapuram, Venkatarajapuram, Narayanapuram, Javadhiramasamudram, Kollapalli, Guruvanikunda, Ramanaickenpettai, Vadakkupattu, Kavukkapattu, Devasthanam, Ambalur, Govindapuram, Amburpettai, Vallipattu, Thekkupattu, Mallankuppam Mallangunta, Reddiyur, Narasingapuram, Marimanikuppam, Nachiarkuppam, Poongulam, Naickanoor, Bheemakulam, Andiyappanur, Irunapattu, Perumapattu and Kurisilapattu villages. Uthayendram (TP), Jaffrabad (CT), Vaniyambadi (M) and Alangayam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Vaniyambadi is 471 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vaniyambadi is: 12°36’34.6"N 78°40’35.0"E.

