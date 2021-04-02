Vanur Candidate List: Key Contests in Vanur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Vanur Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vanur seat is part of the Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Chakrapani M of ADMK won from this seat beating Mydili R of DMK by a margin of 10,223 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Janakiraman.I of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Pushparaj.S of DMK by a margin of 25,138 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Viluppuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Vanur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vanur constituency are: M. Chakrapani of AIADMK, Vanni Aarasu of VCK, P. M. Ganapathy of DMDK, Santoshkumar of MNM, Lakshmi of NTK