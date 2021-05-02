Vanur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

73. Vanur (वनूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Vanur is part of 13. Viluppuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,539 eligible electors, of which 1,11,236 were male, 1,15,287 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vanur in 2021 is 1036.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,269 eligible electors, of which 1,09,422 were male, 1,11,830 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,088 eligible electors, of which 99,004 were male, 97,084 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vanur in 2016 was . In 2011, there were 40.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chakrapani M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Mydili R of DMK by a margin of 10,223 votes which was 5.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 36.79% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Janakiraman.I of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Pushparaj.S of DMK by a margin of 25,138 votes which was 15.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 73. Vanur Assembly segment of Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vanur are: Ganapathi P M (DMDK), Chakrapani M (AIADMK), Vinayagamurthy M (BSP), Sandoshkumar M (MNM), Latchoumy M (NTK), Vanni Arasu (VCK), Sakthivel S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.79%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.84%, while it was 80.92% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 73. Vanur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 277. In 2011 there were 249 polling stations.

EXTENT:

73. Vanur constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Vanur Taluk Viluppuram Taluk (Part) Kodukkur, Chittalambattu, Tirumangalam, Muttarampattu, Kaliingamalai, Valudavur, Pakkiripalayam, Nerkunam, Kurampalaiyam, Vadanur, Mathur, Seshanganur, Kalittirambattu, Ammanankuppam, Periyababusamudram, Chinnababusamudram, Pallittennal, Navamalkapper, Kandamangalam, Aazhiyur, Pallineliyanur, Kotthampakkam, Pallicherry, Pallippuduppattu, Mitta Mandagappattu, Navamal Marudur, Kondur, Chokkambattu, Mettupalaiyam, Kongambattu, Sorappur, Viranam, Pakkam, Krishnapuram, Rampakkam, Sornavur (Kilpadi), Sornavur (Melpadi), Kalanjukuppam and Perichchambakkam villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Vanur is 610 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vanur is: 12°01’40.1"N 79°43’49.1"E.

