Varanasi Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Varanasi Cantt seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kaoshik Kumar Pandey (BSP), Pooja Yadav (SP), Rajesh Kumar Mishra (INC), Saurabh Srivastava (BJP), Rakesh Pandey (AAP), Sheikh Ambar (RJBVP), Shrikant Arya (BJMP), Santosh Kumar Maurya (JAP), Sahid Chaudhari (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 51.35%, which is -3.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Saurabh Srivastava of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.390 Varanasi Cantt (Varanasi Cantonment, Banaras Cantt.) (वाराणसी कैंट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi Cantt is part of Varanasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,83,723 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,09,685 were male and 1,73,989 female and 49 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Varanasi Cantt in 2019 was: 830 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,15,060 eligible electors, of which 2,29,786 were male,1,82,511 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,49,472 eligible electors, of which 1,94,781 were male, 1,54,674 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Varanasi Cantt in 2017 was 24. In 2012, there were 225 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Saurabh Srivastava of BJP won in this seat defeating Anil Srivastava of INC by a margin of 61,326 which was 26.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jyotsana Srivastava of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anil Srivastwa of INC by a margin of 12,852 votes which was 7.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.05% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 390 Varanasi Cantt Assembly segment of the 77. Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Narendra Modi of BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat defeating Shalini Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 25 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Varanasi Cantt are: Kaoshik Kumar Pandey (BSP), Pooja Yadav (SP), Rajesh Kumar Mishra (INC), Saurabh Srivastava (BJP), Rakesh Pandey (AAP), Sheikh Ambar (RJBVP), Shrikant Arya (BJMP), Santosh Kumar Maurya (JAP), Sahid Chaudhari (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.35%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.2%, while it was 51.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Varanasi Cantt went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.390 Varanasi Cantt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 381. In 2012, there were 367 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.390 Varanasi Cantt comprises of the following areas of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi CB, Ward Nos. 15, 16, 28, 31, 32, 37, 39, 41, 45, 56, 57, 58, 63, 65 to 68, 70, 71, 72, 74, 75, 77, 81, 85, 86, 89 and 90 in Varanasi (Municipal Corporation), Lahartara (OG) – Ward No. 91, Maruadih (OG) – Ward No.92, Panchayats 7 Bhagwanpur, 20 Ramnagar, 21 Sultanpur, 22 Bhiti of 5 Sahar KC and Ramnagar Municipal Board of 2 Varanasi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Varanasi Cantt constituency, which are: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Mughalsarai, Chunar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Varanasi Cantt is approximately 40 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Varanasi Cantt is: 25°16’45.1"N 83°00’37.1"E.

