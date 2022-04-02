Varanasi Preps for Yogi's 1st Visit After Term-2 as CM, Leader to Accompany Nepal PM in City Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Varanasi on Saturday, for the first time after taking charge of the state for the second time. The leader will be receiving Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday in the city.

Set to reach Varanasi at 7 PM, Adityanath will hold a review meeting with officials after his arrival. According to people in the know, the CM may also conduct night inspection of ongoing development projects in the city, which is also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will take stock of the work done so far.

Adityanath will stay in Kashi on Saturday night, and sources said he will also hold a review meeting with public representatives in Circuit House and assess the development works being done.

On Sunday, Adityanath will welcome the Nepal PM to Varanasi and will be spend the entire day with Deuba.

The CM will accompany PM Deuba to Kashi Vishwanath, Kal Bhairav and Nepalese temple Pashupati Nath for Darshan programmes. In the afternoon, Adityanath will also have a meeting with the leader.

And after the departure of Nepal PM to Delhi, Adityanath will head back to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Varanasi district administration is busy giving final touches to preparations ahead of Deuba’s visit.

On the first day of his visit, the Nepal PM reached BJP headquarters and met JP Nadda. The Nepalese PM also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the capital.

It is Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu. Deuba had visited India in each of his four earlier stints as prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister was in 2017.

