Varanasi South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Varanasi South seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kameshwar Alias Kishan Dixit (SP), Dinesh Kasaudhan (BSP), Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari (BJP), Mudita Kapoor (INC), Ajeet Singh (AAP), Arpan Pathak (LJPRV), Parvez Quadir Khan (AIMIM), Virendra Kumar Gupta (ASPKR), Shiv Prasad Gupta (RTORP), Subhash Chandra Chaurasiya (RBP), Reyazuddhin (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.13%, which is -4.45% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Neelkanth Tiwari of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Varanasi South results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.389 Varanasi South (Banaras Dakshin) (वाराणसी दक्षिण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi South is part of Varanasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,89,058 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,11,877 were male and 1,77,147 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Varanasi South in 2019 was: 836 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,47,115 eligible electors, of which 1,57,497 were male,1,23,777 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,845 eligible electors, of which 1,51,589 were male, 1,21,256 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Varanasi South in 2017 was 12. In 2012, there were 15 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Neelkanth Tiwari of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajesh Mishra of INC by a margin of 17,226 which was 9.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shyamdev Roy Chaudhari (Dada) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Dayashankar Mishra “Dayalu" of INC by a margin of 13,822 votes which was 9.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 389 Varanasi South Assembly segment of the 77. Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Narendra Modi of BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat defeating Shalini Yadav of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Varanasi South are: Kameshwar Alias Kishan Dixit (SP), Dinesh Kasaudhan (BSP), Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari (BJP), Mudita Kapoor (INC), Ajeet Singh (AAP), Arpan Pathak (LJPRV), Parvez Quadir Khan (AIMIM), Virendra Kumar Gupta (ASPKR), Shiv Prasad Gupta (RTORP), Subhash Chandra Chaurasiya (RBP), Reyazuddhin (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.13%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.58%, while it was 55.49% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Varanasi South went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.389 Varanasi South Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 291. In 2012, there were 293 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.389 Varanasi South comprises of the following areas of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 3, 8, 12, 17, 18, 22, 24, 26, 29, 30, 35, 40, 42, 43, 44, 46 to 50, 52 to 55, 59, 62, 64, 69, 76, 78, 80, 83, 87 and 88 in Varanasi (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Varanasi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Varanasi South constituency, which are: Varanasi North, Varanasi Cantt., Shivpur, Mughalsarai, Rohaniya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Varanasi South is approximately 6 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Varanasi South is: 25°19’20.3"N 83°01’09.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Varanasi South results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.