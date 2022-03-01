Varanasi Verdict: PM Modi Scheduled To Visit Poll-bound District This Week, Top BJP Leaders Also To Be Here

The top brass of Bharatiya Janata Party has started arriving in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an effort to ensure that all the assembly seats in the district, as well as neighbouring constituencies going to polls in the sixth and seventh phases of the Uttar Pradesh elections, fall in the BJP’s bag.

PM Modi is also scheduled to campaign in the constituency. According to senior leaders, he is expected to be in Varanasi on March 4. They, however, maintained that the schedule is tentative.

Some top leaders including union home minister Amit Shah will be in Varanasi and hold a meeting with many intellectuals. Union education minister and UP election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan is already in Varanasi.

Sources said that BJP president JP Nadda too is expected to arrive this week. The same is the case with union minister of defence Rajnath Singh. “We are expecting Rajnath Singh. However, we haven’t received the final plan as of now," added a leader.

Union minister Piyush Goyal too is likely to arrive soon.

Sources said that the BJP leadership is trying to win all the assembly seats in Varanasi district, like the 2017 polls.

“The battle is being seen as mooch ki ladaai (battle of prestige)," a senior leader said.

Varanasi saw a slew of development projects being inaugurated and initiated by the Prime Minister in the run-up to the elections, including the renovated Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Union minister Anurag Thakur is expected to arrive here today, while his cabinet colleague and Amethi MP Smriti Irani is slated to reach the poll-bound district on March 3.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal, general secretary (organisation), UP, are already in Varanasi.

While many leaders are halting for the night or coming in for a brief event in Varanasi for now, sources said that once the sixth phase of the elections is over, there will be a major campaign blitz with Varanasi in focus.

The assembly seats in Varanasi will see polling on March 7, the seventh and final phase of the UP assembly elections. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

