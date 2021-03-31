politics

Varkala Candidate List: Key Contests in Varkala Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Varkala Candidate List: Key Contests in Varkala Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Varkala constituency are: V. Joy of CPI(M), B. R. M. Shafeer of CONG, Aji S. R. M. of BDJS

Varkala Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Varkala seat is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.V.Joy of CPM won from this seat beating Varkala Kahar of INC by a margin of 2,386 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Varkala Kahar of INC won from this this constituency defeating A.A.Rahim of CPM by a margin of 10,710 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Attingal Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Varkala Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 16:23 IST