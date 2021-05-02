Varkala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Adv V Joy of CPIM Leading

127. Varkala (वर्कला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Varkala is part of 19. Attingal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,87,646 eligible electors, of which 87,074 were male, 1,00,572 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Varkala in 2021 is 1155.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,79,160 eligible electors, of which 81,714 were male, 97,446 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,930 eligible electors, of which 65,846 were male, 86,084 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Varkala in 2016 was 454. In 2011, there were 317.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.V.Joy of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Varkala Kahar of INC by a margin of 2,386 votes which was 1.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 41.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Varkala Kahar of INC won in this seat defeating A.A.Rahim of CPIM by a margin of 10,710 votes which was 9.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 127. Varkala Assembly segment of Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Attingal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Attingal Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Varkala are: Anu M C (BSP), Adv V Joy (CPIM), Adv Brm Shafeer (INC), Aji S (BDJS), Anilkumar P (DHRMP), Prince (IND), Shefeer (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.55%, while it was 72.55% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 127. Varkala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 158. In 2011 there were 154 polling stations.

Extent:

127. Varkala constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Varkala Municipality and Chemmaruthy, Edava, Elakamon, Madavoor, Navaikulam, Pallickal and Vettoor Panchayats in Chirayinkeezh Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Varkala is 134 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Varkala is: 8°46’46.2"N 76°45’21.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Varkala results.

