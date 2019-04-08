Varun Gandhi Hasn’t Paid Over Rs 38K Phone Bills, BSNL Writes to Pilibhit Poll Officer

The state-owned telecommunications Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has written a letter to Pilibhit district election officer alleging that BJP parliamentarian Varun Gandhi has dues of Rs 38,616 against his Pilibhit office telephone number. The letter says that despite "repeated reminders", the bill is yet to be paid.The letter from BSNL’s Account Officer in Pilibhit read, “An amount of Rs 38616.00 is lying outstanding against telephone no. 05882-256525 provided for constituency office of Varun Gandhi, ex-MP Pilibhit during his previous term w.e.f 2009 to 2014.”The letter also mentions that despite repeated reminders, BSNL failed to receive the outstanding amount. “After a long chain of correspondences made by the Lok Sabha secretariat, it has been intimated that the due amount might be pertaining to Broad Band services which is required to be paid by the MP itself,” the letter said.Varun’s mother Maneka, is the sitting MP from the Pilibhit seat. This time, the mother-son duo have switched seats and she will be contesting from Sultanpur.