English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Gandhi Hasn’t Paid Over Rs 38K Phone Bills, BSNL Writes to Pilibhit Poll Officer
The telecom agency’s letter also said that Gandhi has filed the nominations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Pilibhit but didn’t obtain the required no-dues certificate from Pilibhit BSNL.
File photo of BJP MP Varun Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The state-owned telecommunications Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has written a letter to Pilibhit district election officer alleging that BJP parliamentarian Varun Gandhi has dues of Rs 38,616 against his Pilibhit office telephone number. The letter says that despite "repeated reminders", the bill is yet to be paid.
The letter from BSNL’s Account Officer in Pilibhit read, “An amount of Rs 38616.00 is lying outstanding against telephone no. 05882-256525 provided for constituency office of Varun Gandhi, ex-MP Pilibhit during his previous term w.e.f 2009 to 2014.”
The letter also mentions that despite repeated reminders, BSNL failed to receive the outstanding amount. “After a long chain of correspondences made by the Lok Sabha secretariat, it has been intimated that the due amount might be pertaining to Broad Band services which is required to be paid by the MP itself,” the letter said.
Varun’s mother Maneka, is the sitting MP from the Pilibhit seat. This time, the mother-son duo have switched seats and she will be contesting from Sultanpur.
The letter from BSNL’s Account Officer in Pilibhit read, “An amount of Rs 38616.00 is lying outstanding against telephone no. 05882-256525 provided for constituency office of Varun Gandhi, ex-MP Pilibhit during his previous term w.e.f 2009 to 2014.”
The letter also mentions that despite repeated reminders, BSNL failed to receive the outstanding amount. “After a long chain of correspondences made by the Lok Sabha secretariat, it has been intimated that the due amount might be pertaining to Broad Band services which is required to be paid by the MP itself,” the letter said.
Varun’s mother Maneka, is the sitting MP from the Pilibhit seat. This time, the mother-son duo have switched seats and she will be contesting from Sultanpur.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn on Daughter Nysa Being Trolled: Why Do They Have to Pay the Price of Famous Parents
- Six Months Later, Donald Trump Still Doesn't Know How to Close an Umbrella
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Mobile Accessories And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results