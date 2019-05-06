English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Gandhi Takes Dig at SP Family, Says Cow Dung Collectors Now Move Around in Cars Worth Crores
While campaigning for his mother Maneka Gandhi, he also referred to the alleged strained relations between SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam.
File photo of BJP MP Varun Gandhi.
Lucknow: The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi, has once again hit the headlines for taking a dig at the family Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Varun, who was campaigning for his mother Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur, said people who used to collect cow dung cakes in Saifai 15-20 years ago were now roaming in cars worth crores of rupees.
Addressing a public gathering in the Baldisarai area of Sultanpur from where the BJP has fielded the women and child development minister, Varun said, “I have come here to seek votes for my mother. She is not just my mother, but everyone’s mother. Will you help your mother? Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has crushed Pakistan under his feet, would also be with you. If you vote for Gathbandhan (alliance), then you should understand that these people are Pakistani. They ordered firing on ‘Rambhakts’ (followers of lord Ram) and that is why they will feel the curse. His own son threw him out of the house and now public will throw him out.”
He was referring to the alleged strained relations between SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam.
Further, Varun said “People who used to collect cow dung cakes in Saifai around 15 to 20 years ago are today roaming around in cars worth Rs 5 crore. These people have just one agenda to fill their pockets. You all should unite for patriotism, else the country’s flag would be lowered.”
On Saturday, Varun had stoked a controversy when he made a reference to his Nehru-Gandhi lineage at a rally in Uttar Pradesh and targeted Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Sultanpur.
He said such people untied his shoelaces, while campaigning for his mother.
“A human being without dignity is as good as dead. I just want to say that you don’t need to fear anyone except God. No one can do anything to you. I am standing here. I am the son of Sanjay Gandhi and I get my shoelace untied by such people," he said. “Nobody has the courage to speak to me in a raised voice,” he said.
