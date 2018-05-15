GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Varuna Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah Won

Live election result of 219 Varuna constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Varuna MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
Varuna (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,13,812 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,249 are male, 1,05,547 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.5 and the approximate literacy rate is 61%
Live Status INC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC9643555.09%Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah
BJP3781921.60%Thotadappa Basavaraju
JD(S)2812316.07%Abhishek S Manegar
NOTA14970.86%Nota
INCP12450.71%Gurulingaiah
KJP12010.69%Umesha. C
IND11180.64%Rajesh.N
IND10450.60%Dr.Mahadevamurthy .M
IND8350.48%L.Madappa
IND8310.47%Ravindra
IND7970.46%Madhukumara M.
SJP(A)4310.25%N.R. Raghu
SP3730.21%Nirmala Kumari
IND3710.21%P.Mariswamy
IND3490.20%Pillahally Shivanna
IND3420.20%K.S.Shivakumara
IND3360.19%H.S. Thontadharya Swamy
BRPP3290.19%Veerabhadraswamy .N
IND3030.17%Chethan E.
RPI(A)2910.17%N.P. Siddaraju
IND2630.15%V.Siddaraju
IND2600.15%Siddaiah Bellashetty
BDBRAJP2380.14%A.R. Swamy
RPS2160.12%Yogendra P.B.

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,641 votes (18.45%) securing 52.53% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.43%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,837 votes (13.16%) registering 50.23% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.59%.

Check the table below for Varuna live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

