Vasco-da-Gama Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Krishna V Salkar Leading Against Carlos Almeida of Congress

Live election results updates of Vasco-da-Gama seat in Goa. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Krishna V Salkar has taken over the lead against Jose Luis Carlos Almeida of Congress. The exit polls had indicated a hung assembly in the coastal state once again in a re-run of the 2017 results.

A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Jose Luis Carlos Almeida (INC), Krishna V. Salkar (BJP), Sunil Loran (AAP), Sandeep Bhagwan Shetye (JMBP), Chandrashekher Vast (IND), Andre Sebastiao Viegas (RGP), Maruti Shirgaonkar (SHS), Andrew Dcunha (IND), Saifula Khan (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.54%, which is -2.21% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jose Luis Carlos Almeida of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.25 Vasco-da-Gama (Vasco) (वास्को-डि-गामा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Vasco-da-Gama is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 35,165 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,060 were male and 17,105 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vasco-da-Gama in 2022 is: 947 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 35,938 eligible electors, of which 18,620 were male,17,318 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,411 eligible electors, of which 14,730 were male, 13,681 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vasco-da-Gama in 2017 was 337. In 2012, there were 363 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Jose Luis Carlos Almeida of BJP won in this seat defeating Krishna (Daji) V Salkar of IND by a margin of 1,351 which was 5.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.58% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jose Luis Carlos Almeida of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jose Filepe D’souza of NCP by a margin of 4,490 votes which was 20.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 25 Vasco-da-Gama Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.75%, while it was 76.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Vasco-da-Gama went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.25 Vasco-da-Gama Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.25 Vasco-da-Gama comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Mormugao (Municipal Council) - Ward Nos.9 to 17 of Mormugao Saza in Mormugao Taluka.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Vasco-da-Gama constituency, which are: Mormugao, Dabolim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Vasco-da-Gama is approximately 9 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vasco-da-Gama is: 15°23’23.6"N 73°49’13.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vasco-da-Gama results.

