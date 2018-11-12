Rajasthan education (primary and secondary) minister Vasudev Devnani has been issued showcause notice after he allegedly printed BJP government's achievements on Diwali greeting cards despite the model code of conduct (MCC) being in force ahead of state assembly election. The Ajmer district election office has sought an explanation from Devnani by Tuesday.According to a report in The Times of India, Congress leader and advocate Vivek Parashar had filed a complaint last week against Devnani, stating that printing the achievements on personal greeting cards was a violation of model code of conduct."The greeting cards with achievements of BJP government were printed to lure the voters of his constituency and spread propaganda of his ministry in his constituency," Parashar was quoted as saying by TOI.On the complaint of Parashar, the election office issued a showcause notice to Devnani and sought his explanation within two days (November 13)."The notice was given to him (Devnani) on the basis of a complaint we received. It said he printed achievements of BJP government and his party on Diwali greetings cards. We have sought an explanation from him within two days. This is not an EC notice. We will give a notice if the violation is proved," Ajmer North returning officer Ashok Kumar Yogi told TOI.