Vasudevanallur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

220. Vasudevanallur (वासुदेवानल्लुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Idukki, Pathanamthitta Districts). Vasudevanallur is part of 37. Tenkasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,41,109 eligible electors, of which 1,18,547 were male, 1,22,561 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vasudevanallur in 2021 is 1034.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,225 eligible electors, of which 1,09,573 were male, 1,11,648 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,683 eligible electors, of which 93,600 were male, 92,083 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vasudevanallur in 2016 was 247. In 2011, there were 243.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Manoharan A of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Anbalagan S of PT by a margin of 18,758 votes which was 11.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.06% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr.Duraiappa.S.,Mbbs., of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ganesan.S of INC by a margin of 28,090 votes which was 19.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 220. Vasudevanallur Assembly segment of Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vasudevanallur are: Sadhan Thirumalaikumar, Doctor T (DMK), Manoharan A (AIADMK), Eswaran M (NGPP), Karuppasamy K (MIPA), Chinnasamy M (MNM), Thangaraj S (AMMK), Petchiammal V (PT), Mathivanan S S (NTK), Jayakumar P L A (TNIK), Muthupandi G (IND), Ramamoorthy P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.15%, while it was 76.56% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 220. Vasudevanallur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 221 polling stations.

EXTENT:

220. Vasudevanallur constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Sivagiri Taluk Sankarankovil Taluk (Part) Perumalpatti, Valavandapuram, Pandappuli, Paruvakkudi, Panaiyur, Periyur, Kuvalaikkanni, Karivalamvandanallur Vayali, Manalur, Perumpathur, Vadikkottai, Veeriruppu, Vadakkupudur, Nochikulam, Punnaivanam, Madathupatti, Ariyanayagipuram, Veerasigamani, Kilveerasigamani, Poigai and Rengasamudram villages. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Vasudevanallur is 759 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vasudevanallur is: 9°14’49.9"N 77°26’21.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Vasudevanallur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam