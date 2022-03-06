Vasundhara Raje Should Stop Thinking of Becoming Rajasthan CM Again, Says BJP's Ex-MLA

Ahead of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s birthday on March 8, former BJP legislator Gyan Dev Ahuja on Sunday said she stop thinking of becoming the Rajasthan CM again. He said Raje should look forward to becoming a minister in the Centre and a new face should be given the chance to become Rajasthan’s CM. “I want to humbly request that she should leave the thought of becoming Rajasthan’s chief minister again. She should make efforts to get a ministerial post at the Centre or a post in the party in Delhi, said Ahuja.

I would also request her supporters that they should support someone else to become new CM instead of Raje. She should leave the attraction of becoming CM and leave this thought," Ahuja said in a video. He said all BJP workers, without creating any difference in the party, should get united to oust Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government from the state. “Whatever I have said is in the interest of the party. I received calls from Raje’s supporters after I released the video. I told them that they should also talk about the party instead of an individual," former Ramgarh (Alwar) MLA Ahuja told PTI. Ahuja was denied a ticket to contest the 2018 assembly elections from Ramgarh. He had earlier too said that Raje should stop thinking of becoming Rajasthan’s CM again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.