Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Vasundhara Raje Thanks Rajasthan Voters, Praises BJP Leadership

As many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with one having established a lead of more than 4 lakh votes in the trends available so far.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vasundhara Raje Thanks Rajasthan Voters, Praises BJP Leadership
File photo of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday thanked the people of the state who, she said, voted for the "farsighted leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The BJP under the leadership of its president Amit Shah and PM Modi has reached new heights. I would like to thank the voters of Rajasthan," she told reporters at state BJP headquarters here.

She also thanked BJP's state chief Madan Lal Saini and its workers for the party's performance.

As many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with one having established a lead of more than 4 lakh votes in the trends available so far.

The saffron party contested on 24 seats in Rajasthan, leaving one seat to its alliance partner, Rastriya Loktantrik Party.

The RLP candidate is also ahead by a margin of over one lakh votes.

The Congress, which won the assembly elections in the state recently, is trailing on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state.

No result has been declared so far.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram