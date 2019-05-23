English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Vasundhara Raje Thanks Rajasthan Voters, Praises BJP Leadership
As many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with one having established a lead of more than 4 lakh votes in the trends available so far.
File photo of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday thanked the people of the state who, she said, voted for the "farsighted leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The BJP under the leadership of its president Amit Shah and PM Modi has reached new heights. I would like to thank the voters of Rajasthan," she told reporters at state BJP headquarters here.
She also thanked BJP's state chief Madan Lal Saini and its workers for the party's performance.
As many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with one having established a lead of more than 4 lakh votes in the trends available so far.
The saffron party contested on 24 seats in Rajasthan, leaving one seat to its alliance partner, Rastriya Loktantrik Party.
The RLP candidate is also ahead by a margin of over one lakh votes.
The Congress, which won the assembly elections in the state recently, is trailing on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state.
No result has been declared so far.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"The BJP under the leadership of its president Amit Shah and PM Modi has reached new heights. I would like to thank the voters of Rajasthan," she told reporters at state BJP headquarters here.
She also thanked BJP's state chief Madan Lal Saini and its workers for the party's performance.
As many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with one having established a lead of more than 4 lakh votes in the trends available so far.
The saffron party contested on 24 seats in Rajasthan, leaving one seat to its alliance partner, Rastriya Loktantrik Party.
The RLP candidate is also ahead by a margin of over one lakh votes.
The Congress, which won the assembly elections in the state recently, is trailing on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state.
No result has been declared so far.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Security Beefed Up for Vivek Oberoi Ahead of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Release
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results