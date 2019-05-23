Vasundhara Raje Thanks Rajasthan Voters, Praises BJP Leadership

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday thanked the people of the state who, she said, voted for the "farsighted leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."The BJP under the leadership of its president Amit Shah and PM Modi has reached new heights. I would like to thank the voters of Rajasthan," she told reporters at state BJP headquarters here.She also thanked BJP's state chief Madan Lal Saini and its workers for the party's performance.As many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes, with one having established a lead of more than 4 lakh votes in the trends available so far.The saffron party contested on 24 seats in Rajasthan, leaving one seat to its alliance partner, Rastriya Loktantrik Party.The RLP candidate is also ahead by a margin of over one lakh votes.The Congress, which won the assembly elections in the state recently, is trailing on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northern state.No result has been declared so far.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)