Vasundhara Raje to Attend BJP Meet in Jaipur Today as Rajasthan Congress Crisis Deepens

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will reach Jaipur on Wednesday and attend a meeting of BJP MLAs at 11 am to take stock of the political situation in the state, sources have said.

With all eyes on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot's next political move, several senior BJP leaders from Rajasthan on Tuesday said their party's doors are open for anybody who expresses trust in its ideology.

Two days after he raised a flag of protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress on Tuesday sacked Pilot as his deputy as well as from the post of the state chief president.

Though the party seems to have the numbers for now to hang on to power in Rajasthan, the development deepens the crisis in the Congress which has lost two major states - Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh - over the past year.

BJP vice president Om Prakash Mathur said the political crisis in Rajasthan has been caused by "weakness" within the Congress.