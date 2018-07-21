English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vasundhara Raje to be BJP's CM Face for Rajasthan Assembly Elections
Amit Shah heaped praises on Vasundhara Raje and said that the chief minister has done exemplary work in Rajasthan thus giving the party no reason to look for her replacement.
BJP President Amit Shah with Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Jaipur: Vasundhara Raje will be BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming state assembly elections, announced BJP president Amit Shah, who arrived here on Saturday to review preparations for the upcoming elections.
Shah heaped praises on Raje and said that the chief minister has done exemplary work in Rajasthan thus giving the party no reason to look for her replacement.
The assembly election will be contested under Raje's leadership and she will again become the chief minister with a thumping majority, Shah said at the concluding session of the BJP's state working committee meeting on Saturday.
Lauding Raje and her government, Shah said the welfare schemes launched by her have been appreciated across the country and suggested that party workers should base the election campaign on them.
Raje, party's state chief Madan Lal Saini and others welcomed Shah at the Sanganer airport.
A large number of party workers were present outside the airport and six other points on way to Totuka Bhawan, where meetings were scheduled, to give Shah a warm welcome.
Makeshift platforms were set up at Jawahar circle, World Trade Park, Shiksha Sankul, Gandhi circle, JDA circle and Trimurti circle to welcome the BJP president whose caravan was being escorted by police.
Shah addressed the valedictory session of the party's state executive committee meeting and later held meetings with MPs, MLAs, social media volunteers, district presidents and core committee and election campaigning committee.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
