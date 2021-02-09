Vasundhare Raje Preps for Massive Show of Strength Against Rajasthan BJP Leadership for 'Ignoring Her'

Former chief minister Vasundhra Raje's camp has opened up a front against the state BJP leadership in Rajasthan. Six leaders from her faction have issued a joint statement and blamed the saffron party leadership in the state for their loss in the recent local body elections.

They say the state BJP ignored Raje and favoured another other faction, and ignored Raje during ticket distribution in the local body elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party won only 37 out of 90 municipal body seats.

BJP MLA and Raje loyalist Pratap Singh Singhvi has hit out at the party leadership, especially state president Satish Pooniya. He said if party would have consulted Raje then it would have won the elections, adding that "BJP has no alternative against Vasundhra Raje in Rajasthan" and that they should realise this fact.

Meanwhile, Vasundhra Raje is planning to celebrate her birthday on March 8 with a road show at the 'Brij Chourasi Parikrama Marg' in Bharatpur District.

A few days ago, state BJP president Satish Pooniya had held his state tour with religious visit to many temples with road shows and party congregations.

Raje is now planning to compete with Pooniya's temple visit with her own road show. The Raje group also wants to show the political strength and popularity of its leader against the central leadership.

However, 'Brij Chouris ki Parikrama' is a 268 km-path in three states - Rajasthan, Haryana and UP, around the Govardhan mountain.

During her tenure Vashundhra Raje had developed this corridor at a cost of Rs 300 crore. There are a number of temples and villages situated near this path. In the past, she had had begun many political campaigns from temples, so the group has decided this corridor as for a show of political strength.

Raje loyalist and BJP leader Yunush Khan visited the Brij Chourasi Parikrma Marg recently for the preparation of her show. He said Raje was the most popular leader in the state and BJP needed Raje to come in power in assembly election in 2023.