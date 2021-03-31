Vattiyoorkavu Candidate List: Key Contests in Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vattiyoorkavu seat is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K Muraleedharan of INC won from this seat beating Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP by a margin of 7,622 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.Muralidharan of INC won from this this constituency defeating Cheriyan Philip of IND by a margin of 16,167 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vattiyoorkavu constituency are: V. K. Prasanth of CPI(M), Veena S Nair of CONG, V. V. Rajesh of BJP