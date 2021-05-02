Vedaranyam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

165. Vedaranyam (वेदरनयम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Vedaranyam is part of 29. Nagapattinam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.09%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,92,658 eligible electors, of which 94,409 were male, 98,249 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vedaranyam in 2021 is 1041.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,80,294 eligible electors, of which 88,909 were male, 91,385 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,065 eligible electors, of which 77,135 were male, 77,930 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vedaranyam in 2016 was 56. In 2011, there were 110.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Manian.O.S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Rajendiran.P.V of INC by a margin of 22,998 votes which was 15.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.44% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N.V.Kamaraj of AIADMK won in this seat defeating S.K.Vedarathinam of IND by a margin of 10,928 votes which was 8.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.16% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 165. Vedaranyam Assembly segment of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vedaranyam are: R Panneerselvam (BSP), O S Manian (AIADMK), S K Vetharathinam (DMK), P S Arumugam (AMMK), K Rajendran (NTK), T Sundaravadivelan (SS), Mohamed Ali (MNM), R Ramamurthy (IND), T Ramajayam (IND), R Kathirvel (IND), P V Theenathayalan (IND), V Veerakumar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.44%, while it was 84.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 165. Vedaranyam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 223. In 2011 there were 178 polling stations.

EXTENT:

165. Vedaranyam constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu: Vedaranyam Taluk Thirukkuvalai Taluk (Part) Nathapallam, Puthur, Manakkudi, Vadugoor, Neermulai, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Koothangudi, Pannatheru and Aaimoor villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagapattinam.

The total area covered by Vedaranyam is 717 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vedaranyam is: 10°23’55.3"N 79°45’19.8"E.

