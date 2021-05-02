Vedasandur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

133. Vedasandur (वेदसंधुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Vedasandur is part of 23. Karur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,63,311 eligible electors, of which 1,28,815 were male, 1,34,496 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vedasandur in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,46,548 eligible electors, of which 1,21,849 were male, 1,24,695 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,823 eligible electors, of which 1,06,165 were male, 1,05,658 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vedasandur in 2016 was 370. In 2011, there were 327.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Paramasivam V.P.B of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sivasakthivel Gounder R of INC by a margin of 19,938 votes which was 10.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Palanichamy. S. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Dhandapani. M. of INC by a margin of 50,712 votes which was 30.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 61.92% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 133. Vedasandur Assembly segment of Karur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Karur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Karur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vedasandur are: Gandhirajan S (DMK), Paramasivam V P B (AIADMK), Karthikeyan A (MIPA), Kalimuthu V (SMNK), Pothumani R (NTK), Maneeshankar M G (RSP), Murugesan K (GPOI), Ramasamy P (AMMK), Vetrivel S (MNM), Saravana Kumar K R (IND), Sukumar V (IND), Selvaraj V (IND), Dharmalingam Dr Marur N (IND), Nandakumar P (IND), Palanichamy B (IND), Prasath R (IND), Muthusamy V (IND), Murugan P (IND), Moorthy S (IND), Ramasamy K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.56%, while it was 79.72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 133. Vedasandur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 298. In 2011 there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

133. Vedasandur constituency comprises of the following areas of Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu: Vedasandur Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Dindigul.

The total area covered by Vedasandur is 1063 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vedasandur is: 10°36’16.9"N 78°03’29.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Vedasandur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam