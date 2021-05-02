Veerapandi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

91. Veerapandi (वीरापांडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Veerapandi is part of 15. Salem Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,006 eligible electors, of which 1,30,544 were male, 1,29,443 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Veerapandi in 2021 is 992.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,39,268 eligible electors, of which 1,20,944 were male, 1,18,308 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,653 eligible electors, of which 1,02,781 were male, 98,872 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Veerapandi in 2016 was 167. In 2011, there were 167.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Manonmani.P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Rajendran. A of DMK by a margin of 14,481 votes which was 7.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Selvam.S.K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Rajendran.A. of DMK by a margin of 26,498 votes which was 14.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.73% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 91. Veerapandi Assembly segment of Salem Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Veerapandi are: Chinnanann M (BSP), Tharun A K (DMK), Rajamuthu M (AIADMK), Amutha, R (IJK), Sathiyavani (DMKM), Selvam S K (AMMK), Prabakaran, P (VTVTK), Mani, M (MIPA), Manikandan, S (AIJMK), Mohan P (SUCOIC), Rajeshkumar S (NTK), Indrajith Guptha (IND), Senthilkumar, J (IND), Senthilmurugan, E (IND), Sekar, M (IND), Mohan, V (IND), Ramesh, C (IND), Rajarathinam, K (IND), Venkat, A (IND), Vaithi, M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.64%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.74%, while it was 89.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 91. Veerapandi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 295. In 2011 there were 235 polling stations.

EXTENT:

91. Veerapandi constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Salem Taluk (Part) Keeraipappambadi, Majaragollappatti, Vattamuthampatti, Mallaravuthampatti, Pumandapatti, Muduthurai, Kullanpatti, Sittanur Gollapatti, Ariyakoundanpatti, Murungapatti, Nayakkanpatti, Nallampatti, Tirumalagiri, Vedugathampatti, Andipatti-Sowdapuram, Erumapalayam, Puthur Agragaram, Kottanur, Perumampatti, Thumbathulipatti, Pethampatti, Luguvanpatti, Perumakkavundampatti, Ramapuram, Reddipatti, Kalparaipatti, Savampalayam, Periyaseeragapadi, Chinnaseeragapadi, Veerapandi, Ariyampalayam, Uthamasolapuram, Agraharapoolaveri, Attavanaipoolaveri, Thammanayakkanpatti, Nilavarapatti, Jerugumalai, Jalluthuppatti, Gajallnayakkanpatti, Nallikkalpatti, Parappatti, Erruchannampatti, Sittaneri, Akkaraipalaiyam, Palampatti, Nallarayampatti, Kombadipatti, Anaikuttaipatti, Vembadithalam, Selliampalayam, Senaipalayam, Ettimanaickampatti, Rakkipatti, Kadathur Agraharam, Pethempatti, Rajapalayam, Nayinampatti, Marulayampalayam, Chennagiri, Bairoji, Vaniyampadi, Eruvadipettampatti, Pasuvanathampatti, Valakuttapatti, Erumanayakanpalayam, Mukkuthipalayam, Ammapalayam, Sandiyur, Sandiyur Attayampatti, Pallitherupatti, Tippampatti, kuralnatham, Konamaduvu, Vadapatty, Noolathukombai, Sambakuttaipatti, Adimalaipatti, Thumbalpatti and Kammalapatti villages. Maramangalathupatti (CT), Kondalampatti (CT), Neykkarappatti (CT), Panaimarathupatti (TP), Ilampillai (TP), Attayampatti (TP), Papparapatti (CT) and Mallur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Veerapandi is 338 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Veerapandi is: 11°36’08.6"N 78°05’05.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Veerapandi results.

