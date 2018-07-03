English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vehicles Account for Lion's Share of MLAs' Election Expenses
The focus of the legislators during their election campaign seemed to be more on roadshows and rallies as the expenditure on campaign through print and electronic media stood merely at five per cent.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a road show (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of 11 states spent more than 50% of the election expenditure limit, of which 26% was utilised just for campaigning on vehicles, a report said.
An Association for Democratic Reforms analysis on the election expenditure and vote share of 4,087 out of 4,120 sitting MLAs found that the legislators of Kerala, Tripura, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Bihar have spent more than half of their electoral expense.
The focus of the legislators during their election campaign seemed to be more on roadshows and rallies as the expenditure on campaign through print and electronic media stood merely at five per cent.
In 2014, the Election Commission of India revised the election expenditure limit for candidates contesting for Lok/Rajya Sabha and Assembly elections. For larger states, the limit for assembly elections was revised from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, whereas for the smaller states, it was increased from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
Vote Share
None of the political parties/alliances of political parties forming the government have won with more than 55% of vote share, an analysis among the State which have gone for elections in the last five years (2013-2018) said.
While Arunachal Pradesh has the highest vote share (53.1 per cent), Jharkhand has the lowest (31.2 per cent). Besides Arunachal Pradesh, there are 4 other states namely Gujarat, Tripura, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh where the political parties/ alliances of political parties forming the government have won with more than 50 per cent of vote share.
Electoral Malpractices
About 33% of MLAs have declared criminal cases registered against them. Out of these 1356 legislators, 128 have declared cases related to electoral malpractices such as bribery (171E), undue influence or personation at an election (171F and 171 C), illegal payments in connection with elections (171 H) etc.
Seventy-four per cent (95 out of 128 MLAs) of them have won with more than 40% vote share. 23 of such MLAs even have murder charges registered against them.
Bihar has the highest number of MLAs i.e. 38 who have declared cases related to electoral malpractices, followed by 20 MLAs from Karnataka and 18 MLAs from Uttar Pradesh.
Also Watch
An Association for Democratic Reforms analysis on the election expenditure and vote share of 4,087 out of 4,120 sitting MLAs found that the legislators of Kerala, Tripura, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Bihar have spent more than half of their electoral expense.
The focus of the legislators during their election campaign seemed to be more on roadshows and rallies as the expenditure on campaign through print and electronic media stood merely at five per cent.
In 2014, the Election Commission of India revised the election expenditure limit for candidates contesting for Lok/Rajya Sabha and Assembly elections. For larger states, the limit for assembly elections was revised from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, whereas for the smaller states, it was increased from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
Vote Share
None of the political parties/alliances of political parties forming the government have won with more than 55% of vote share, an analysis among the State which have gone for elections in the last five years (2013-2018) said.
While Arunachal Pradesh has the highest vote share (53.1 per cent), Jharkhand has the lowest (31.2 per cent). Besides Arunachal Pradesh, there are 4 other states namely Gujarat, Tripura, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh where the political parties/ alliances of political parties forming the government have won with more than 50 per cent of vote share.
Electoral Malpractices
About 33% of MLAs have declared criminal cases registered against them. Out of these 1356 legislators, 128 have declared cases related to electoral malpractices such as bribery (171E), undue influence or personation at an election (171F and 171 C), illegal payments in connection with elections (171 H) etc.
Seventy-four per cent (95 out of 128 MLAs) of them have won with more than 40% vote share. 23 of such MLAs even have murder charges registered against them.
Bihar has the highest number of MLAs i.e. 38 who have declared cases related to electoral malpractices, followed by 20 MLAs from Karnataka and 18 MLAs from Uttar Pradesh.
Also Watch
-
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reversible Sarees: Designer Payal Khandwala's Collection Aims at Reinventing the Quintessential Indian Garment
- FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup
- OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India