Vehicles Parked Near Amit Shah's Bengal Rally Torched, Vandalised; BJP Points Finger at Trinamool

The BJP has fought hard to stage its rallies in West Bengal, but it has not been without trouble and controversy. On Tuesday, the BJP alleged that the vehicles parked near the venue of Amit Shah's rally were vandalised and some motorcycles were torched. The BJP is pointing fingers at the Trinamool Congress."The TMC is afraid of our strength, that is why they committed violence,” said Rahul Sinha, BJP's West Bengal secretary.Trinamool Congress, however, has denied the allegations saying it is the handiwork of the BJP. The TMC has also alleged that it was the BJP workers who attacked.Taking to stage in East Midnapore, BJP president Amit Shah said, "Why are BJP workers killed in West Bengal? It is only because we oppose the corruption and syndicates of the ruling party?"Shah impressed upon the cadres that this general election is about reclaiming the “Shonar Bangla”.“What happened to Bengal? Where did 'Shonar Bangla' go? Bengalis in India are looking for it today. All are looking at Bengal...For this nation, it might be an election to make Modi ji PM once again but for Bengal, the election is to make 'Shonar Bangla',” said Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Contai in East Midnapore.The BJP is on a series of its 'ganatantra bachao' rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.Shah complained that the cadres wanted to take the BJP rath to every corner of Bengal, but the state government did not allow us to meet the people.The BJP contested the state government’s decision to allow it to state its rath yatra but it was eventually ruled out by the Supreme Court, which allowed it to only hold public meetings and rallies.“The BJP workers will reach out to every home to establish democracy in the state,” said Shah.During his rally address, Shah lashed out at the Trinamool Congress supremo over the contentious issue of the Citizenship Amendment Bill which Mamata Banerjee has been opposing."Will West Bengal Chief Minister support the Bill in Rajya Sabha? asked Shah.After the implementation of the NRC in Assam in 2018, the BJP has plans to introduce the same in Bengal if it is voted to power in the state.Shah Also hit out at CM Mamata for opposing Ayushman Bharat. He alleged that Mamata fears that if the scheme is implemented then Modi ji will become popular in the state.On January 10, Mamata pulled out of the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking all the credit for the health scheme while ignoring the state’s contribution.While referring to dynasty politics, both the Congress and Trinamool Congress came under attack by Shah. "Like after Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi took the reigns, now after Mamata, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee is in line. This will ruin the country."Shah also alleged Mamata's paintings were sold for crores to chit fund owners as a means to shield them despite siphoning off money from the public. “Will the chit fund owners be caught? They have stolen money of people who have stood in long lines. The BJP will ensure the people get their money back. We will straighten each one of them,” Said Shah.Referring to the reopening the 55,000 odd factories in West Bengal that were shuttered during the Congress, Left and Trinamool Congress’s rule, Shah held out hope for the unemployed.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the next public meeting in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district as part of the 'ganatantra bachao' rallies in the West Bengal.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.