Velachery Candidate List: Key Contests in Velachery Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Velachery Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Velachery seat is part of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Vagai Chanderasekar of DMK won from this seat beating C Munusamy of ADMK by a margin of 8,872 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ashok M.K. of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Jayaraman M of PMK by a margin of 31,720 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai South Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Velachery Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Velachery constituency are: M. K. Ashok of AIADMK, J. M. H. Hassan of CONG, M. Chandra Bose of AMMK, Dr. Santhosh Babu of MNM, Keerthana of NTK