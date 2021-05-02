Velachery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

26. Velachery (वेलाचेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Velachery is part of 3. Chennai South Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,14,537 eligible electors, of which 1,55,559 were male, 1,58,884 female and 94 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Velachery in 2021 is 1021.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,00,891 eligible electors, of which 1,49,637 were male, 1,51,164 female and 90 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,204 eligible electors, of which 1,14,003 were male, 1,13,201 female and 45 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Velachery in 2016 was 54. In 2011, there were 51.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vagai Chanderasekar of DMK won in this seat by defeating C Munusamy of AIADMK by a margin of 8,872 votes which was 5.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 39.96% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ashok M.K. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Jayaraman M of PMK by a margin of 31,720 votes which was 20.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 26. Velachery Assembly segment of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 26 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Velachery are: Jmh Aassan Maulaana (INC), M K Ashok (AIADMK), C Velu (BSP), R Kanchana (TMMK), Geetha (NGPP), M Keerthana (NTK), M Chandrabose (AMMK), A Chandran (MGRMK), Dr Santhosh Babu Ias (Retd) (MNM), V L Revathi Jayakumari (TNIK), J Victor Paul (RPOIA), D Venkateshan (AMAK), G Yesudasan (IND), K Kannan (IND), S Gokul (IND), V Sivaraman (IND), A Tamil Azhagan (IND), N Mahalakshmi (IND), Murali Balaji (IND), M Vignesh (IND), A Vetriselvan (IND), S Jothi Kannan (IND), V Hariharan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 58.36%, while it was 67.07% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 26. Velachery constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 251 polling stations.

EXTENT:

26. Velachery constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No. 151 to 155.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Velachery is 19 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Velachery is: 12°59’25.1"N 80°14’41.6"E.

