Vellore Candidate List: Key Contests in Vellore Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Vellore Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vellore seat is part of the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Karthikeyan of DMK won from this seat beating Harun Rasheed of ADMK by a margin of 26,210 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Vijay.Dr.V.S. of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Gnanasekaran.C. of INC by a margin of 15,176 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vellore Parliamentary constituency 0 was ahead in the Vellore Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vellore constituency are: S. R. K. Appu of AIADMK, P. Karthikeyan of DMK, V. D. Dharmalingam of AMMK, Vikram Chakravarthy of MNM, Pookunram of NTK