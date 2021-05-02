Vellore Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Karthikeyan P of DMK Leading

43. Vellore (वेल्लोर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Vellore is part of 8. Vellore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,53,049 eligible electors, of which 1,21,878 were male, 1,31,145 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vellore in 2021 is 1076.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,49,715 eligible electors, of which 1,21,899 were male, 1,27,802 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,250 eligible electors, of which 95,281 were male, 95,970 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vellore in 2016 was 260. In 2011, there were 662.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Karthikeyan of DMK won in this seat by defeating Harun Rasheed of AIADMK by a margin of 26,210 votes which was 15.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 51.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vijay.Dr.V.S. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Gnanasekaran.C. of INC by a margin of 15,176 votes which was 10.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 43. Vellore Assembly segment of Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 23 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vellore are: Appu S R K (AIADMK), Karthikeyan P (DMK), Senthilkumar (VTVTK), Syed Jalaluddin M (TSPA), Dharmalingam V D (AMMK), Naresh Kumar R (TNIK), Poonkundran N (NTK), Manogaran S (KDC), Vikram Chakravarthy G (MNM), Karthick E (IND), Karthikeyan R (IND), Sathishkumar S (IND), Srinivasan N (IND), Naseer K (IND), Panneer Sevlan N (IND), Vijayaraj K (IND), Vishnumohan E (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.61%, while it was 73.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 43. Vellore constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 244. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

43. Vellore constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Vellore Taluk (Part) Sampanginallore, Venkatapuram, Perumugai and Alamelumangapuram villages. Sathuvacheri (TP), Vellore (M), Allapuram (TP), Thorapadi (TP) and Konavattam (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Vellore is 75 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vellore is: 12°54’57.2"N 79°09’07.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Vellore results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam