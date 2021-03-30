Vengara Candidate List: Key Contests in Vengara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Vengara Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vengara seat is part of the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P.K. Kunhalikkutty of IUML won from this seat beating Adv. P.P. Basheer of CPM by a margin of 38,057 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.K.Kunhalikutty of MUL won from this this constituency defeating K.P.Ismayil of INL by a margin of 38,237 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Malappuram Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Vengara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vengara constituency are: P. Jiji of CPI(M), P. K. Kunhalikutty of IUML, Preman of BJP