Vengara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: P K Kunjhalikutty of IUML Leading

41. Vengara (वेंगारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Vengara is part of 6. Malappuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,85,356 eligible electors, of which 96,022 were male, 89,332 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vengara in 2021 is 930.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,69,639 eligible electors, of which 86,938 were male, 82,701 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,317 eligible electors, of which 73,577 were male, 70,740 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vengara in 2016 was 23. In 2011, there were 13.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P.K. Kunhalikkutty of IUML won in this seat by defeating Adv. P.P. Basheer of CPIM by a margin of 38,057 votes which was 31.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 60.01% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.K.Kunhalikutty of MUL won in this seat defeating K.P.Ismayil of INL by a margin of 38,237 votes which was 38.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 63.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 41. Vengara Assembly segment of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Vengara are: Keeran (BSP), P K Kunjhalikutty (IUML), P Jiji (CPIM), Preman Master (BJP), Anannyahkumari Alex (DSJP), E K Kunhahamedkutty Master (WPOI), Adil Abdurahiman Thangal (IND), Sabah Kundupuzhakkal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.91%, while it was 68.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 41. Vengara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 128. In 2011 there were 118 polling stations.

EXTENT:

41. Vengara constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Abdu Rahiman Nagar, Kannamangalam, Othukkungal, Parappur, Urakam and Vengara Panchayats in Tirurangadi Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Vengara is 117 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vengara is: 11°03’31.7"N 75°59’03.1"E.

