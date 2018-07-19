English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Venkaiah Naidu Pulls up Minister for Using 'I Beg' to Lay Papers
After taking over as the Rajya Sabha Chairman last year, Naidu had advised ministers and members not to use the term "beg" while tabling the listed official papers in the House.
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday pulled up Union Minister Jitendra Singh for using the "colonial" expression of "I beg to" while laying official papers on the table of the House.
When the House met for the day, Singh laid the papers concerning the Department of Space, saying that "I beg to lay papers listed against my name...".
This led Naidu to say "we have given up begging one year back. You are lagging."
He said members can just state that "I rise to present a report etc. They need not beg," he said.
Naidu said though the expression "I beg to.." was not unparliamentary, it would be "proper to Indianise it".
After taking over as the Rajya Sabha Chairman last year, Naidu had advised ministers and members not to use the term "beg" while tabling the listed official papers in the House.
As a practice, most of them earlier used to say "I beg to lay the papers ... listed against my name in Thursday's order paper."
Naidu had asked members to shed the "imperial mindset" of using "I beg to lay" the papers in the House.
Almost all have followed Naidu's instructions but there bhave been occasional slip-ups.
Minister of State for Law and Justice P P Chaudhary had used the term "beg" on the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament in December last year, leading Naidu to remind him of the new norm.
