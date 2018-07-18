English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Venkaiah Naidu Speaks in 10 Different Languages in Rajya Sabha
Naidu spoke few words in Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu to inform the members about the simultaneous interpretation service.
File photo of Vice President Venakaiah Naidu. (PTI)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday set a record of sorts when he spoke in ten languages on the opening day of the monsoon session as he announced that the Upper House now has facility for simultaneous interpretation in 22 Indian languages.
Of the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule, the Rajya Sabha earlier had simultaneous interpretation services for 17 languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
These services have now been made available for RS members to speak in five more languages -- Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, Santhali and Sindhi, Naidu announced on Wednesday.
Making the announcement, Naidu spoke few words in Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu to inform the members about the simultaneous interpretation service.
However, members will have to give a prior notice for the interpreter in the Upper House secretariat.
Naidu said there may be some shortcoming in the beginning as translators may not be attuned to the speed of the speaker.
Describing it as a wonderful gesture, RS member Subramanian Swamy said efforts should be made to include Sanskrit words too in the vocabulary.
Naidu said the Rajya Sabha has for the first time in 66 years signed a pact with a parliamentary institution of a foreign nation when it entered into an MoU with the Senate of Rawanda earlier this month.
The MoU provides for inter-parliamentary dialogue and parliamentary exchange visits among others, he said.
Till now, only Lok Sabha used to enter into such kind of agreements with foreign parliamentary institutions.
Also Watch
Of the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule, the Rajya Sabha earlier had simultaneous interpretation services for 17 languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
These services have now been made available for RS members to speak in five more languages -- Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, Santhali and Sindhi, Naidu announced on Wednesday.
Making the announcement, Naidu spoke few words in Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu to inform the members about the simultaneous interpretation service.
However, members will have to give a prior notice for the interpreter in the Upper House secretariat.
Naidu said there may be some shortcoming in the beginning as translators may not be attuned to the speed of the speaker.
Describing it as a wonderful gesture, RS member Subramanian Swamy said efforts should be made to include Sanskrit words too in the vocabulary.
Naidu said the Rajya Sabha has for the first time in 66 years signed a pact with a parliamentary institution of a foreign nation when it entered into an MoU with the Senate of Rawanda earlier this month.
The MoU provides for inter-parliamentary dialogue and parliamentary exchange visits among others, he said.
Till now, only Lok Sabha used to enter into such kind of agreements with foreign parliamentary institutions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations in London
- 19-Yr-Old Mumbai Teen Gets Hand Stuck in Toilet For Five Hours While Trying to Retrieve His Android Phone
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh
- Sania Mirza's Take on Maternity Fashion Will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scotts' Photoshoot Turns Up Heat, Comes Under Fire for Plagiarism