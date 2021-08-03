Venkaiah Naidu Urges Govt, Oppn to Collectively Resolve Stalemate in Parliament

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the government and the opposition to collectively resolve the present stalemate in Parliament. It has been learnt that Naidu also discussed the stalemate in the House with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge after the first adjournment of the House on Tuesday.

According to sources, he held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday evening. The sources added that Naidu has urged both the opposition and the government to sit together and work out an amicable solution to the current impasse in Parliament. Both Houses of Parliament have failed to transact any business in the last two weeks since the Monsoon Session of Parliament started on July 19.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus snooping row and the farmers' issues. They have also been demanding a Supreme Court monitored probe into the snooping issue.

