Venugopal a BJP Agent, Cong Not Ready to Self-reflect: Kerala Secy Says Party Dismissed Him for Telling Truth

Kerala Congress secretary PS Prasanth, who was expelled from the party on Monday, reportedly after he wrote to party leader Rahul Gandhi against national general secretary KC Venugopal, has reacted sharply to the party’s decision and called Venugopal “an agent of the BJP”.

In his letter that was public on Tuesday, Prasanth said the Congress is not willing to reflect on its actions and claimed that Venugopal is acting in collusion with the BJP.

“I wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi because KC Venugopal is the reason for the organisational problems in Kerala. He has not made anyone who does not have a direct or indirect commitment with him as DCC presidents. He shouldn’t have had such a narrow mindset … since he is part of the high command, he should have seen everyone as equal,” he said.

In his letter to Rahul Gandhi the previous day, Prasanth had claimed that state unit workers saw Venugopal’s actions as being in collusion with the BJP. He further argued that the party was destroyed in Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh ever since Venugopal took charge as general secretary responsible for those states. Venugopal was made Congress national general secretary in 2017.

“There is a doubt that Venugopal is working as a BJP agent. Look at the situation in Goa … due to these circumstances I said that there is doubt. I have never said anything against the party and I am not expecting anything more from it. I will be a political worker with a secular mind. I will be there in the public space,” he said on Tuesday.

“I was telling the truth Party is not ready to self-reflect and, instead, they dismissed me. This is the major problem of the Congress in Kerala and across India,” he added.

The Congress has been facing infighting in state units, including Kerala where senior leaders have gone public with resentment against each other. The party recently saw a near-rebellion in Punjab, where Navjot Singh Sidhu was made state unit president after he made serious allegations against chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of his own party. Sidhu had said Amarinder was working hand in glove with rival parties.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here