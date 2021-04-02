Veppanahalli Candidate List: Key Contests in Veppanahalli Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Veppanahalli Assembly constituency in KRISHNAGIRI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Veppanahalli seat is part of the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Murugan P of DMK won from this seat beating Madhu A.V.M @ Hemnath M of ADMK by a margin of 5,228 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections T.Senguttuvan of DMK won from this this constituency defeating Kandan @ Murugesan.S.M of DMDK by a margin of 7,604 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Veppanahalli Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Veppanahalli constituency are: K. P. Munusamy of AIADMK, P. Murugan of DMK, S. M. Murugesan of DMDK, Jayapal of MNM, Sakthivel of NTK