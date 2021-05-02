Veppanahalli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

54. Veppanahalli (वेपनहल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District), Karnataka (Kolar District). Veppanahalli is part of 9. Krishnagiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,51,346 eligible electors, of which 1,27,960 were male, 1,23,353 female and 33 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Veppanahalli in 2021 is 964.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,28,145 eligible electors, of which 1,16,960 were male, 1,11,175 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,745 eligible electors, of which 96,079 were male, 89,666 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Veppanahalli in 2016 was 413. In 2011, there were 381.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Murugan P of DMK won in this seat by defeating Madhu A.V.M @ Hemnath M of AIADMK by a margin of 5,228 votes which was 2.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 46.01% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T.Senguttuvan of DMK won in this seat defeating Kandan @ Murugesan.S.M of DMDK by a margin of 7,604 votes which was 4.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.09% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 54. Veppanahalli Assembly segment of Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Veppanahalli are: P Murugan (DMK), S M Murugesan (DMDK), K P Munusamy (AIADMK), M Sakthivel (NTK), S Thangapandiyan (TNIK), M Mariyappan (PT), Valli (APTADMK), P Jayapal (MNM), Abdul Azeez Amanullah (IND), Usha (IND), Krishnamoorthy (IND), C Chakkarlappa (IND), K P U Uvaraj (IND), Ramaswamy (IND), Lakshmanan Shanmugam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.31%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.74%, while it was 85.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 54. Veppanahalli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 293. In 2011 there were 229 polling stations.

EXTENT:

54. Veppanahalli constituency comprises of the following areas of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu: Hosur Taluk (Part) Gollapalli, Selavandoddi, Sapparappalli, Gedalandhoddi, Chinnarendoddi, Malagalakki, Doddagounipalli, Gudisadanapalli, Koollu, Nerigam, Kariyasandiram, Pannapalli, Meenandoddi, Sokkapuram, Kottasadanapalli, Muthunaickanpodur, Ramandoddi, Kumbalam, Peddasigarlapalli, Amuthokondapalli, Athimugam, Venkatesapuram, Bukkasagaram, Doripalli, Pattakurubarapalli, Kodiga Timmanapalli, Kalingavaram, Chembarasanapalli, Settipalli, Addakurikki, Nallaganakothapalli, Maranapalli, Marudandapalli, Sorakayalapalli, Sagadevapuram, Thoddur, Mattampalli, Pasthalapalli, Bukkanapalli, Mudipinayanapalayam, Beerapalli, Bedapalli, Shoolagiri, Thiyagarsanapalli, Kamandoddi, Subbagiri, Sanamavu, Holekotta, Samanapalli, Enusonai, Chennapalli, Devarkuttapalli, Gudisalapalli, Errandapalli, Malasandiram, Balagondarayanadurgam, Chinnagidibala, Immidinayakkanapalli, Ullatti, Agaram , Agraharam, Thuppuganapalli, Thiyanadurgam, Uddanapalli, Ayaranapalli, Ulagam, Hosahalli, Sekkalaikottai, Melumalai, Bukkanapalli and Medithepalli villages. Denkanikottai Taluk (Part) Nagamangalam, Udedurgam, Thimijepalli, Muthanhalli, T.Gollahalli, Karukkanahalli, Sengodachinnahalli, Soolakunda, Rayakotta, Pillari Agraharam, Nellur, Eachinahalli and Odaiyanahalli villages. Krishnagiri Taluk (Part) Bathimadugu, Idipalli, Oddapalli, Idipalli, Sigaralapalli, Kasiruganapalli, Gollapalli, Singiripalli, Ebbirai, Konganapalli, Sigaramaganapalli, Thottaganama, Gangamadugu, Manavarnapalli, Seeranapalli, Neralagiri, Balanapalli, Krishnanaickanpudur, Helekrishnnapuram, Theertham, Ettipalli, Ettipallitalav, Pannapalli, Boothimutlu, Undiganatham, Ariyanapalli, Nachikuppam, Thankadikuppam, Ragimanapalli, Kariyasaharamthalav, Alekundani, Nallur, Nimmalvadi, Devarkundani, Edayanapalli, Kathiripalli, Kadavarapalli, Veppanapalli, Thallipalli, Dasigowripalli, Naduvanapalli, Puram, Appinaickankottai, Avalnatham, Kondappanayanapalli, Viruppachandran, Dasiripalli, Madepalli, Thattatharai, Bommarasanapalli, Soolaumalai, Pandikurkki, Chinnakothur, Chennasandiram, Kuppachiparai, Beemandapalli, Kundapalli, Lakkabethalapalli, Marachandiram, Ponnagoundapalli, Kodipalli, Naralapalli, Kothigutalapalli, Pethanapalli, Kundarapalli, Billanakuppam, Gollapalli and Puliyancheri villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri.

The total area covered by Veppanahalli is 1073 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Veppanahalli is: 12°39’38.2"N 78°03’53.3"E.

