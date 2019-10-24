Versova Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वर्सोवा): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

164. Versova (वर्सोवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,82,237 eligible electors, of which 1,55,686 were male, 1,26,546 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 22 service voters had also registered to vote.

Versova Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 2176 36.93% Baldev Khosa IND 1968 33.40% Rajul Suresh Patel LEADING BJP 1052 17.85% Dr. Bharati Lavekar MNS 392 6.65% Sandesh Desai VBA 201 3.41% Abdul Hamid Abdul Qayyum Shaik NOTA 42 0.71% Nota IUML 27 0.46% Saleem Shaikh JC 14 0.24% Chhaya Sunil Tiwari IND 12 0.20% Hans Krishanlal Shankardass IND 9 0.15% Pravin Dabholkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,01,483 eligible electors, of which 1,67,044 were male, 1,34,439 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 22 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,51,940.

Versova has an elector sex ratio of 812.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Bharati Hemant Lavekar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 26398 votes which was 22.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Baldev Khosa of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12030 votes which was 11.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.53% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 164. Versova Assembly segment of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-West Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 42.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 38.9%, while it was 39.95 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 3.56%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 291 polling stations in 164. Versova constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 291.

Extent: 164. Versova constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1357, Ward No. 1352 (Part) - E.B. No.317, 318, 322, 323, 326, 329 to 418, 496 to 637 and Ward No. 1353 (Part) - E.B. No. 69 to 158, 161 to 163, 181 to 229.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Versova is: 19.1362 72.8267.

