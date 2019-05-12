Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Very Clear BJP Govt is Going, Says Priyanka Gandhi After Casting Vote

Interacting with reporters after exercising her franchise, Priyanka Gandhi said, it was 'very clear that the BJP government is going'.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Very Clear BJP Govt is Going, Says Priyanka Gandhi After Casting Vote
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra, show their ink-marked fingers after voting at a polling station in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Sunday said it was "very clear" that the BJP will face defeat in Lok Sabha polls as people are "angry and distressed" and will convey their sentiments through voting.

Interacting with reporters after exercising her franchise, the senior party leader said, it was "very clear that the BJP government is going".

"There is anger among people, and they are under distress. Modiji, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things. And, now, they will express their anger against this government through voting," the Congress general secretary said.

She said this will be witnessed especially in Uttar Pradesh.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
