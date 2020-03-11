'Very Confident' Govt Will Survive; Rebel MLAs Will Return to Cong Fold: Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath

Nakul Nath, Congress MP and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son, on Wednesday exuded confidence that the party's government in the state will survive and the MLAs who have resigned will soon return to its fold.

His remarks come amid a crisis for the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh where 22 of the party's MLAs loyal to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned on Tuesday, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

"I am confident that the Madhya Pradesh government is safe. They (the MLAs) were misled and taken to Bengaluru," Nakul Nath told reporters outside Parliament. Asked how Scindia's exit from the Congress would impact the party in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "It will be a dent."

However, he added, "MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the Congress' fold. I am very confident (the government will survive)". A prominent youth leader of Congress, Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters. On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.