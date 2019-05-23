Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Very Disappointing, We Should Have Won, Says Sheila Dikshit After BJP's Massive Victory

Sheila Dikshit, who herself was trailing by over 3.63 lakh votes against her rival and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi constituency, expressed satisfaction that the Congress pushed the Aam Aadmi Party to the third place on most seats.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
File photo of Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit Thursday conceded her party's defeat in Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, terming the loss "very disappointing", and congratulated the BJP for its spectacular performance.

BJP candidates were leading over their rivals on all the seven seats in Delhi by margins ranging from 1-5 lakh votes. Final results are expected later tonight.

"It is very disappointing, we should have won," she told PTI.

She said Delhi Congress leaders will meet in coming days and discuss steps needed in view of the her party's dismal performance in the election.

Congress, which trailed behind AAP in Delhi in elections since 2014, took consolation in the fact that its candidates on four seats managed to force Arvind Kejriwal-led party to the third place in this poll.

"That is a very good thing, we welcome it," she said.

Congress candidates on four seats North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi were trailing behind BJP. However, AAP candidates on South Delhi and West Delhi were the nearest rivals of BJP candidates.

 
 

