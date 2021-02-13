Very Grateful to BJP Leaders for The Welcome, Would Be a Privilege to Join Them: Dinesh Trivedi

Dinesh Trivedi, who resigned as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Rajya Sabha on Saturday said that it would be a privilege to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but added he wanted to settle down first.

"I am very grateful to the BJP and its senior leaders, I was told they have said that I am welcome. It would be a privilege, no question about it. But, let me settle down," Trivedi said.

"I have been unshackled...Today we have the best leadership at the Centre. The world is recognising," he was quoted by ANI as saying. He added that India was headed towards an era which will be called India's time. He further lauded India's digital innovation and investment opportunities. Explaining the reason for his resignation, Trivedi said, "...Yesterday morning, I had not thought that in the afternoon I would be resigning. But the process was there in the mind."

Alleging that there was violence and corruption in West Bengal, Trivedi said that since the TMC was ruling in the state, he could not do anything about it "sitting here". "Either I set things right or try . I tired my best, but could not succeed," he said. He further stressed that "good" people were needed in politics, who did not consider it a profession.

Trivedi said that when he condemned corruption and the attack on JP Nadda's convoy, the TMC condemned him. "Mamata Banerjee should know everybody should keep their head up. If there is an environment of violence, then there is fear. If there is fear, your head is not high," he said.