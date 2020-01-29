Take the pledge to vote

Very Sad That BJP Calling Me 'Terrorist', Arvind Kejriwal Reacts to Parvesh Verma's Comments

Tagging a media report according to which BJP MP Parvesh Verma had allegedly called him a terrorist, Kejriwal said he has been working day and night towards the welfare of people.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he faced many difficulties to help people and in return the BJP has called him a "terrorist".

Tagging a media report according to which BJP MP Parvesh Verma had allegedly called him a terrorist, Kejriwal said he has been working day and night towards the welfare of people.

"Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad," he said in a tweet.

