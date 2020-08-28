'Very Shameful': BJP MP's Salvo at Gorakhpur MLA over Leaked Audio Tape, Demands His Resignation

Day after BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was served a show cause notice by the party, MP Ravi Kishan on Friday seeked resignation from the legislator for allegedly working against the principles of the saffron party. The BJP had issued a show cause notice to Agarwal over his alleged social media posts "maligning" the image of the party and the government.

Hitting out at Agarwal for trying to mislead the public with his anti-party statements, Ravi Kishan said that if the MLA was having so much trouble with the policies and principles of the party then he should resign.

Speaking to reporters, Kishan targeted the party legislator over giving irresponsible statements on social networking websites. "He (Agarwal) is continuously doing the work of obstructing the development works going on in Gorakhpur. He is tarnishing the image of the party with his outrageous statements," alleged the first-time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

"He is constantly working to mislead the public with false allegations against party officials. Now one of his audio has gone viral, in which he has clearly accused the Uttar Pradesh government of doing caste politics, which is very shameful. Due to this, the morale of the party workers and officials go down," he further said.

"Due to his statements there is anger among the party workers. He is constantly trying to provoke and confuse the society against the Uttar Pradesh government, so if he has a problem with the policies and style of the party, then submit his resignation to the party," said Kishan.

The tussle between BJP MP and the city MLA is reportedly over a road on the Gorakhpur-Deoria Highway near Singhadia that used to get waterlogged due to rains in the area, which often left commuters distressed over making movements through the patch.

After becoming MP, Kishan spoke to the PWD department to address the issue and the road was elevated. The problem of commuting was solved, however, as a consequence of raising the height of the road, waterlogging started in the adjacent areas.

Local MLA Agarwal then raised this issue of waterlogging in the Assembly session and even approached Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to get the issue resolved. The MLA even demanded action against Assistant Engineer KK Singh, after which Maurya allegedly assured to attach the engineer to Lucknow office.

Sensing trouble, Singh wrote a letter in favour of MP Ravi Kishan, which was followed by a rural MLA along with Sahjanwa and Pipraich MLAs who also wrote letters in support of the Assistant Engineer to the Deputy Chief Minister. However, Bansgaon MP had came out in favour of Agarwal.

In midst of this, an audio clip of the telephonic conversation allegedly between Agarwal and a BJP worker was leaked in which it was alleged that the state government was working in favour of a particular caste.