'Very Strange & Irresponsible Chowkidari': Mayawati's Dig at PM Modi Over Stolen Rafale Papers

Perplexed by the Central government's claim in the Supreme Court that Rafale papers were stolen from the Defence Ministry and cannot be shown in the top court, BSP chief Mayawati took a sharp dig at PM Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for "irresponsible chowkidari". She urged the electorate to ponder if national security is in "safe hands"."The Modi govt made a sensational disclosure in the Hon'ble Supreme Court that secret documents pertaining to Rafale fighter deal were stolen from the Defence Ministry. Very strange & irresponsible chowkidari. Is national security & interest in the safe hands? Think long & loud," tweeted Mayawati.An investigation into the theft is on, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the top court on Wednesday.Mayawati, in a statement, said it was "most irresponsible, most unfortunate and shameful" that Rafale deal-related documents were stolen from the ministry. She asked the Modi government to apologise for failing on the matter of national security."Before making the stunning revelations (about documents being stolen) in the Supreme Court, the Narendra Modi government ought to have apologised to the nation for failing on the matter of national security," the BSP chief said in the statement.She said the Supreme Court should now get the entire matter probed under its supervision to satisfy the country.Mayawati's ally and partner in UP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also asked the BJP whether it was pursuing a "jhoot and boot" campaign, a day after the party was embarrassed by its two legislators who attacked each other during a meeting, with one of them using his shoe.By "jhoot" (lies), Yadav appeared to be referring to the multi-crore Rafale aircraft deal, which the Opposition has alleged involved corruption.Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been constantly attacking the PM over the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal. It was Rahul who has been repeating "Chowkidaar chor hai" jibe against the PM. The PM, on his part, has taken the jibe into his stride and turned it around into a positive thing, saying that the chowkidaar is alert."First there were parallel negotiations. Then the (Rafale) files were stolen. Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, MP-MLA used shoes for dispute resolution at a meeting to discuss development. Now BJP workers are asking their leaders as to what campaign is on? The 'jhoot' and the 'boot' or the youth and the booth?" Yadav said in Lucknow.The parallel negotiation is a reference to the negotiations allegedly carried out by the PMO overruling the Ministry of Defence in the multi-crore Rafale fighter jet deal with France as reported by The Hindu.The government, however, has denied all allegations.